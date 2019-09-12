Arab countries to discuss Syria’s return to Arab League

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said there are Arab consultations on the timing of Syria’s return to the Arab League.

“Reaching a political settlement in the Syrian crisis could pave the way for further dialogue regarding Damascus’ return to the Arab League,” state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported Shoukry saying.

During his speech at the 152nd ministerial meeting of the Arab League Council held in Cairo on Tuesday, Shoukry asserted that “Syria is an important Arab country”.

Tuesday’s meeting discussed several issues, most notably the political developments of the Palestinian issue, the Israeli violations in the occupied city of Jerusalem, the situation in Syria, Libya and Yemen, and ways to confront the Iranian interference in the Arab region.

In February, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul-Gheit said there was still “no consensus” among league member-states regarding Syria’s return to the Arab fold.

This comes after Algeria called for Al-Assad to be invited to attend the Arab League summit scheduled to take place in March.

The UAE announced in December the reopening of its embassy in Damascus, followed by Bahrain which said the Syrian Embassy in Manama is operating as usual.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League over its failure to end the bloodshed caused by brutal government crackdowns on pro-democracy protests.