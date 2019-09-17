Saudi Shura Council calls for holding Aramco attackers responsible

The Saudi Shura Council called for holding accountable those who are behind the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, in the kingdom’s east.

During a session held at the Shura Council yesterday, under the chairmanship of its Speaker Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the council stated that the attacks “do not only target the Saudi economy, but the global economy, which is closely tied to energy and its production.”

The consultative body stressed its “full support for the measures taken by the kingdom to preserve its security and the security of its citizens and residents.”

It also called for “collaborated efforts” by allied states to hold accountable those who carried out these attacks and their supporters.

The Saudi body urged all parliamentary institutions, including international parliamentary unions, to condemn the attacks on the grounds of their danger on civilians and the global economy, as well as their impact on development worldwide.

On Saturday, two Saudi oil facilities, Abqaiq facility and the Khurais oil field, came under attack, halving Saudi oil production.

Oil prices jumped in the first trading day after the attack by 20 per cent, to reach almost $72 a barrel.