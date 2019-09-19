Algerian Chief of Staff reveals army thwart plot to ‘destroy the country’

Algerian Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah said on Wednesday that the army command had discovered a plot to “destroy the country”.

In a speech addressed to military leaders during his visit to the 6th Military Region (South), Gaid Salah said: “We have realized since the beginning of the current crisis that a conspiracy is being concocted in secret against Algeria and its people, and we have uncovered the scheme’s leads in the right time. We have developed a strategy to handle it within the jurisdictions granted to us by the constitution.”

He said in his speech, which has been broadcasted on the state television: “The army leadership decided to confront this gang and its filthy plans. Thank Allah, we have preserved and maintained a good functioning of state institutions thanks to the tight cooperation between the people and the army.”