Saudi commander, Yemeni soldiers killed in Yemen’s east

A senior Saudi commander and a number of Yemeni soldiers were killed during a military operation in Yemen’s eastern Hadhramaut region on Thursday, a military source said.

The commander was killed along with several soldiers while on a mission in Shibam town, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Saudi-led Arab coalition has yet to comment on the reported incident.

Saudi troops in Hadhramaut province have participated in operations against wanted individuals from Daesh and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

Yemeni forces in Hadhramaut have been subjected to attacks of Daesh and Al-Qaeda for years.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.