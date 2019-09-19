Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi commander, Yemeni soldiers killed in Yemen’s east

September 19, 2019 at 9:01 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Image of Saudi soldiers [Arab News/Facebook]
Saudi soldiers [Arab News/Facebook]
 September 19, 2019 at 9:01 pm

A senior Saudi commander and a number of Yemeni soldiers were killed during a military operation in Yemen’s eastern Hadhramaut region on Thursday, a military source said.

The commander was killed along with several soldiers while on a mission in Shibam town, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Saudi-led Arab coalition has yet to comment on the reported incident.

READ: Houthis threaten to renew attacks on Aramco in Saudi Arabia

Saudi troops in Hadhramaut province have participated in operations against wanted individuals from Daesh and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups.

Yemeni forces in Hadhramaut have been subjected to attacks of Daesh and Al-Qaeda for years.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.

Saudi quagmire in Yemen - Cartoon [Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

Saudi quagmire in Yemen – Cartoon [Carlos Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaYemen
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments