2,000 new government posts in Gaza

Palestinian government in Gaza Strip opened the door for Gazans to apply for 2,000 government jobs divided equally between the military and civil services.

Head of the Employees Department in Gaza Yousef Al-Kayyali said that the 2,000 new employees are urgently needed to continue offering high quality services to residents.

Iyad Al-Bozom, the spokesperson of the interior ministry, in which 1,000 jobs are available, said that the opportunities are open for everyone who has the necessary qualifications.

He said that the ministry’s need is far higher than this number, “but we do not have the abilities to recruit more than this number.”

Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, employs 35,000 employees which the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank does not recognise. As a result employees are paid only half their salaries as the PA has joined Israel in imposing a siege on the Strip in an effort to force Hamas to give up power in spite of the fact that it was elected in 2006.

READ: Palestinians rally for 75th consecutive Friday in Gaza