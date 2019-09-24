‘Down with Sisi’: Wife of detained journalist films aftermath of arrest

A video of the interior of a house in Suez in Egypt following the arrest of journalist Sayed Abdella depicts overturned furniture and clothes and papers strewn across the floor.

Abdella’s wife, who is filming, describes how security forces broke into the house on Sunday, kicked and beat the family, stole her husband’s computer and camera and destroyed his office.

Egypt is currently undergoing a fresh crackdown on citizens after thousands took to the streets on Friday across the country to demand Al-Sisi stand down after a call by exiled, former army contractor Mohamed Ali for people to take to the streets.

A series of videos which he published online were seen by millions and confirmed that the government and army are embroiled in widespread corruption, pouring money into vanity projects rather than expanding social welfare.

Among those arrested in the sweep are members of the Istiqlal Party, the award-winning human rights lawyer Mahienour El-Massry, Wael Ghoneim’s brother, and journalist Hassan El-Kabany.

Abdalla is now one of an estimated 643 people detained since last Friday, as his wife says, for simply doing his job:

“My husband is doing his job as a journalist and he publishes the truth and if they want me to stay quiet I will not. Down with military rule. Down with Sisi. Down with the military rule. Down with Sisi.”