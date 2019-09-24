Zarif: ‘Houthi weapons come from Arab leader and Saudi funds’

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that the Houthi militia has weapons belonging to the late Yemeni president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, with Saudi funding, and that they have developed these weapons, enabling them to strike oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

This came in an interview with the American TV network CBS, on Sunday, during which Zarif said: “The Houthis obtained weapons from the late Yemeni President, Ali Abdullah Saleh, which he had bought using Saudi funds during his long rule.”

Read: Trump upbeat on Johnson’s idea of new Iran deal

“The Houthis possess advanced technology and technical know-how that allowed them to improve their weapons,” continued Zarif.

On the other hand, Zarif stressed that “Saudi Arabia did not provide any evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attack that targeted two Saudi Aramco oil refineries in its eastern regions,” expressing his non-trust in the integrity of the international investigation.

“I am confident that Iran had not been involved (in the attack). I am sure that anyone who would conduct an impartial investigation will reach the same conclusion. However, I cannot say in advance that the people who will be sent for this purpose will conduct an impartial investigation because we know precedents in this matter,” added Zarif.