Russia’s Duma advises Saudi Arabia to change defence systems after attack on Aramco

September 25, 2019 at 1:20 am
First batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system is being unloaded from a Russian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan transport aircraft at Murted Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on 12 July 2019 as S-400 hardware deployment started. [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
Vladimir Shamanov, head of the Defence Committee of the Russi’ State Duma, has advised Saudi Arabia to replace US Patriot air defence systems with Russian S-400 or S-300 systems.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Shamanov said that US Patriot systems are inferior to the Russian weapons and that is a fair assessment of the capacity of their systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered a proposal for Saudi Arabia to buy the S-300 or S-400 Russian air defence systems that are capable of defending any kind of infrastructure in Saudi Arabia of any type of attack after the deadly attacks on the state-owned oil and gas company, Armco on 14 September.

Putin is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming days, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

