Kuwait jails members of human trafficking ring

A Kuwaiti criminal court yesterday sentenced members of a human trafficking ring to life in prison, Al-Anbaa newspaper reported.

The court sentenced two Kuwaitis and an Egyptian national who lives in the country to life in prison over charges that included heading a human trafficking gang, forgery and the sale of residences in return for large sums of money.

The court also handed down sentences that ranged between two to three years with hard labour to two Egyptians, one Saudi and a Syrian. It also ordered that they be deported from the country once their sentence has been served.

An investigation had found that the defendants had falsified official documents and sold visas to 400 expats for 1,500 Kuwaiti dinars ($4,931) each.

