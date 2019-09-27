Hamas praises King of Jordan’s speech to United Nations

The Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Hamas Movement, Ismail Haniyeh, praised the speech of King Abdullah II of Jordan at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

This came in a letter Haniyeh sent to the Jordanian monarch, on Thursday, in which he thanked the king for the support in his speech to the Palestinian people.

In the letter, Haniyeh thanked the Jordanian king, government and people for the valued role in protecting and guarding the holy sites and for their honourable positions and historical roles in defending the Palestinian people, land and sanctities.

Haniyeh said that Hamas and the Palestinian people followed his speech with interest and appreciation in which he expressed solidarity with Palestine, its occupied land and its people.

He also expressed pride in the presence of Palestine and its just cause in the speech of the Jordanian monarch, who exposed the occupation’s criminal policy against the land and the people for more than 70 years.

King Abdullah’s speech at the UN General Assembly was one of the strongest on the Palestinian cause, while the statements of the rest of Arab leaders had briefly addressed the Palestinian cause.