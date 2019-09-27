Mohamed Ali: Egypt’s Army officers still getting in touch with me

The young Egyptian artist and businessman, Mohamed Ali, reiterated his calls to Egyptians urging them to demonstrate on Friday to call for overthrowing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s regime or removing him through the army.

Ali addressed the Egyptian public, in a new video, Wednesday evening. He called on them to carry out massive demonstrations in all governorates, and stressing that security forces “cannot confront the whole Egyptian people.”

The man, who worked for several years as a contractor in army projects, referred to police escaping protesters on 25 January 2011 revolution.

Read: 6 members of Egypt’s Istiqlal Party arrested at dawn

He revealed that officers in the army are getting in touch with him, but “the senior leaders are exerting pressure on them to protect their interests.”

He addressed El-Sisi focus on political Islam and conflating it with terrorism terminologies as “a scarecrow to keep on receiving Western support”. He described the Egyptian president as “trading this commodity to the West and Egyptians.”

El-Sisi had previously warned against the threat “political Islam” is posing on the region, in response to demonstrations against him in the past few days, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN meetings.

“Do you spend the billions dedicated to fighting terrorism on the military or on building palaces and rest houses?” Ali wondered. He also condemned the construction of a new administrative capital that has cost the country’s treasury a heavy price.