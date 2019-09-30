11% rise in foreign investment in Qatar

Qatar’s foreign investments stood at 758.6 billion riyals ($209.6 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2019, a government survey revealed today.

Foreign investment in Qatar rose 11.3 per cent at the end of the three months to June, compared with 681.6 billion riyals ($188.3 billion) in the same period in 2018, according to a survey by Qatar’s Ministry of Planning and Qatar Central Bank.

On a quarterly basis, Qatar’s foreign investment grew by five per cent, from 722.6 billion riyals ($199.6 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

The survey was based on data from major Qatari private sector companies and some state-owned companies.

The survey noted that its results did not cover international financial transactions by individuals.

According to the survey, other foreign investment accounted for 69.8 per cent of the country’s total investment, equivalent to 529.3 billion riyals ($146.2 billion), while foreign direct investment amounted to 125.2 billion riyals ($34.6 billion), or 16.5 per cent.