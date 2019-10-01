Iraq-Syria border crossing reopened 

Al-Qaem-Bukamal border crossing between Iraq and Syria was officially reopened yesterday after years of closure due to war on Daesh, Iraqi and Syrian sources reported.

The Iraqi side of the crossing, Al-Qaem, is located in Al-Anbar governorate and the Syrian side, Al-Bukamal, is located in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, the Syrian Interior Minister Major General Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun and head of the Iraqi border crossings Dr Kazem Al-Oqabi attended the official inauguration of the crossing.

In a statement sent to journalists, Al-Rahmoun stressed that reopening the crossing was a result of “the sacrifices of the Syrian Arab Army and the Iraqi army and the victories of our peoples over the armed terrorist groups, headed by Daesh.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Iraqi Crossings Department Alaa Al-Qaisi said in a statement that the crossing was open for people and goods.

Governor of the city of Al-Qaem, Ahmed Jidyan, said yesterday that the crossing is ready for work, noting that police from Al-Anbar will be taking care of security in cooperation with security services in Syria.

The crossing was closed in 2014 when Daesh gained control of the area. It was liberated from the terrorist group in 2017.