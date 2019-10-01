Tunisia: All Appeals to results of the Presidential Elections’ first-round rejected

The Tunisian Administrative Court has rejected all appeals filed by five candidates against presidential election results.

The head of the Court Liaison Unit, Imad Ghabri, told Sputnik that the plenary meeting rejected all appeals against the results of the presidential elections submitted by Seif Eddine Makhlouf, Youssef Chahed, Naji Djelloul, Hatem Boulabiar, and Salim Riahi.

Following the rejection of these appeals, the Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections is expected to announce the final results of the first round of the presidential elections on Monday or Tuesday. Accordingly, it will publish the official date for the run-off presidential election, which is supposed to be held on 13 October 2019, as declared by the authority earlier.

On 23 September 2019, the Appeals Chamber of the Administrative Court decided to reject the six appeals filed by several candidates for the presidential elections against the results of the first round.

On 15 September, Tunisia witnessed the first round of presidential elections, which resulted in the victory of independent law professor and politician Kaïs Saïed and detained businessman Nabil Karoui.