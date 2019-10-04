Lapid cedes rotation with Gantz: We will not sit with Netanyahu

The Blue and White alliance’s Yair Lapid has said he waives his premeriship rotation with party head Benny Gantz because he will not serve under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“For the sake of a unity government I’m forgoing the rotation. It’s far more important to me that there be unity in the country; that there won’t be another election; that this country begins a healing process, mends the wounds, changes the national priorities,” Lapid said yesterday.

Speaking about Netanyahu, Lapid added: “One man with three indictments stands between us and a national unity government.”

“We won’t sit in a government with a prime minister who has been indicted or is facing such serious charges.”

Blue and White leader Gantz, also addressing his party, said Netanyahu was now “the sole obstacle” to a unity government involving Blue and White and Likud.

Adding: “We’ll put Israel before everything else.”

Netanyahu requires a unity government, including the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance, Haredi parties, Yisrael Beiteinu and Yamina, to maintain his position as prime minister. However, Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu refuse to join with Haredi parties in government. Yisrael Beiteinu head Avigdor Lieberman said Lapid’s announcement was “an important and noble step.”

Sources at the Likud said today that Netanyahu will initiate an internal election for Likud party chairmanship, in order to break the ” illusion of a rebellion” against him. However, Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar immediately responded saying he was ready for such elections, revealing he could compete against Netanyahu.

