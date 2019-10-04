Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK university suspends student over picture of Jew with Palestinian flag on his mouth

October 4, 2019 at 1:59 pm
A UK student took a selfie with an Orthodox Jewish man, who was sleeping on a train, after placing a Palestinian flag over his mouth.
Nottingham Trent University has suspended a student for using as his profile picture a selfie with an Orthodox Jewish man sleeping on a train and placing a Palestinian flag over his mouth.

The South Asian British student, who is in his first year at the university, uploaded the image to his Tinder dating profile last week.

Jonathan took the selfie with the Jewish man while travelling on the Piccadilly Line on London Underground.

Screenshots of the image were posted on social media by Jess Talarico Shaw, a Jewish student studying Theology at the University of Cambridge, who took to Twitter to express her anger.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan’s Tinder profile included personal information such as the university he was attending enabling Jack Mandel, web editor at the Jewish News, to highlight the issue to Nottingham Trent University (NTU), labelling it “sickening antisemitism”.

The tweets sparked concern from online users and in response, an NTU spokesperson confirmed an “urgent investigation” had been launched regarding the matter.

Student news outlet Nottingham Tab reported Jonathan regretted posing the picture and denied being anti-Semitic: “It was indeed a terrible picture, absolutely insensitive and should not have been taken in the first place.

“I should also mention the fact that I am in no way antisemitic or have any kind of prejudice towards Jews.”

According to the Jewish News, Siwan Hayward, TFL’s director of compliance and policing, said: “Hate crime is illegal and we do not tolerate it on our network.

“We want public transport to feel safe and welcoming for everyone and urge anyone who has more information about this abhorrent incident to contact the [British Transport Police] BTP and make an official report, so the perpetrators can be identified.”

