Iraq reopens Green Zone following protests

Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone today after stability returned in the region following week-long protests, country’s news agency reported.

The Green Zone was reopened after “successful negotiations” between the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office and the protesters, in which promises were made to fulfil the protesters’ demands, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Entry to the zone was closed and security restrictions were imposed to prevent the eruption of protests in the area which includes government buildings, foreign embassies and the headquarters of the US-led International Coalition in Iraq.

The efforts of Iraqi President Barham Salih and parliament speaker contributed to calming the situation in the country, it added.

The mass protests in Iraq broke out across several Iraqi cities on 1 October with demands of improving living conditions and end to government corruption.

So far, the death toll has reached 110 and thousands have been injured, according to a medical source.