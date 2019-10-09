Tunisia: Ennahda sets conditions for forming a government

Tunisia’s Ennahda party has announced the conditions it has set for other parties to enter into an alliance with it in order to form a government.

Exit polls following Tunisia’s parliamentary elections, which took place on Sunday, showed Ennahda in first place with 17.5 per cent of the votes, comparing with 15.6 per cent for Heart of Tunisia party.

According to the initial distribution of seats, Ennahda won 40 seats, while the Heart of Tunisia (Qalb Tunis) won 33 seats, Karama (dignity) coalition 18, the Tahya Tunis Movement of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed 16, Al-Chaab 15, the Free Constitutional Party 14 and the Democratic Current 14.

The official results are expected to be announced today.

A leader of the Ennahda Party, Ali Al-Arid, said that his party has set a number of conditions for entering into a partnership with other parties, stressing that the party will not deviate from these fixed principles.

