Ennahda talks about electoral violations near polling stations in Tunisia

Tunisia’s Ennahda movement called on the Independent High Authority for Elections to “put an end to electoral violation taking place in front of polling stations.” This came in a statement issued hours after the opening of the polling stations for Tunisians to vote in the third parliamentary elections since the revolution.

In the statement, Ennahda pointed to “suspicious movements made by several individuals near the polling stations, on the pretext of conducting surveys, who deliberately contacted the voters before entering the polling stations, in an attempt to direct their opinions and influence their electoral preferences.”

The movement called on “the Independent High Authority for Elections” as well as civil society organisations concerned with the transparency of the electoral process to intervene urgently to put an end to such violations and prevent involved parties from communicating with voters before performing the duty of voting.”

Ennahda condemned any “direct or indirect attempt to influence the will of the voters and the blatant manipulation campaigns initiated by some parties outside the polling stations.”