Ethiopia PM ‘humbled, thrilled’ with Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to make peace with Eritrea
October 11, 2019 at 3:36 pm | Published in: Africa, Eritrea, Ethiopia, News
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is “humbled and thrilled” at becoming the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he said, after the award was announced in recognition of his efforts to make peace with foe Eritrea.

“I am so humbled and thrilled … Thank you very much. It is a prize given to Africa, given to Ethiopia, and I can imagine how the rest of Africa’s leaders will take it positively to work on peace building process in our continent,” Abiy said.

“I am so happy and I am so thrilled for the news … Thank you very much, it is a big recognition.”

He was awarded the prize for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation”.

Abiy’s peace deal with Eritrea ended a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war.

He was named as the winner of the 100th Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, where he will receive the award in December.

