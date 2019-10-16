Russia’s Putin: Trump’s peace plan ‘pretty vague’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan the “deal of the century” as “pretty vague”, news agencies reported.

Before leaving to the Saudi capital Riyadh, Putin said Russia “will support any deal that will bring peace,” stressing that any deal must first be understood.

America “has been pretty vague about the details of the deal,” he added.

“We believe it is important to ensure a two-state solution and establish the State of Palestine.”

About his country’s efforts in solving the conflict, he said: “We suggested hosting direct talks in Moscow between the Israeli prime minister and the head of the Palestinian Authority, but the meeting never took place, unfortunately.”

READ: The impact on the ‘deal of the century’ of the measures to impeach Trump