Russia’s Putin: Trump’s peace plan ‘pretty vague’

October 16, 2019 at 11:23 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Russia, US
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia on 27 August 2019 [Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency]
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan the “deal of the century” as “pretty vague”, news agencies reported.

Before leaving to the Saudi capital Riyadh, Putin said Russia “will support any deal that will bring peace,” stressing that any deal must first be understood.

America “has been pretty vague about the details of the deal,” he added.

“We believe it is important to ensure a two-state solution and establish the State of Palestine.”

About his country’s efforts in solving the conflict, he said: “We suggested hosting direct talks in Moscow between the Israeli prime minister and the head of the Palestinian Authority, but the meeting never took place, unfortunately.”

