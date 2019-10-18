Portuguese / Spanish / English

Observatory: 224 SDF soldiers, 183 Turkish-backed rebels killed in Syria clashes

A photo taken from Turkey's Sanliurfa province, shows smoke rising after Turkish Armed Forces hit targets in Rasulayn town as part of the Turkey's Operation Peace Spring on October 13, 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency]
A Turkish offensive into northeast Syria has led to the death of 224 from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and 183 Turkish-backed rebels after the first eight days of fighting, the Syrian Observatory reported on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The fighting has also led to 72 civilian deaths, the Observatory added, which comes after a deal between Damascus and the SDF to allow government forces to deploy across the Syria-Turkey border to help fend off the Turkish assault.

