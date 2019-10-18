Portuguese / Spanish / English

UNESCO calls on Israel to stop violations in Jerusalem

October 18, 2019 at 8:59 am
Barriers are seen after Israeli police officers closed the main roads to mark the Jewish Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the holiest of Jewish holidays, in Jerusalem on 8 October 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
UNESCO’s Executive Board approved at its 207th session a resolution calling on Israel to stop its violations and unilateral actions against historic sites in Jerusalem.

The decision was made by the international organisation during its meeting in Paris.

The resolution called on Israel to stop its unilateral and illegal violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and within the wall of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The resolution and its annex confirmed “the invalidity of all Israeli measures aimed at changing the character and identity of the Holy City.” It also recalled the 16 UNESCO resolutions on Jerusalem, all of which “deplored the failure of Israel, as an occupying power, to halt excavations, tunnels construction and all other illegal and condemned acts taking place in East Jerusalem, in accordance with the rules of international law.”

