Israel plans to seize 700 dunams of Palestinian land from Nablus

October 22, 2019 at 10:28 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian farmers picking olives in the village of Burin, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus on October 2019
Palestinian farmers put out fires after Israeli settlers attacked farm land in the West Bank city of Nablus on 18 October 2019
Israeli occupation authorities are planning to steal about 700 dunams (173 acres) for the expansion of a nearby illegal settlement in Qaryout Village, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Wafa news agency reported yesterday.

Anti-Settlement Activist Bashar Sadiq said that the Israeli occupation distributed an aerial map of the land being targeted, located in “Area B” of the West Bank, which – under the Oslo Accords – is under Palestinian administration and Israeli security control.

The 700 dunams would be used for the expansion of the illegal settlement of Eli.

Occupation forces have recently forced Palestinian farmers out of the area, banning them from accessing their lands without military permits.

