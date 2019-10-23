Japan renews commitment to two-state solution

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reiterated his country’s commitment to the two-state solution during a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abe stated that his country’s support for a “two-state solution”’ remains “unchanged” in a press release posted on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry. “Japan will continue to support Palestine’s stability and development,” he added. “I would like to continue working with President Abbas to further advance Japan’s unique initiatives.”

Regarding negotiations with Israel and relations with the US, Abe said that it is important to resume dialogue with both, even though the outlook for the Middle East peace process is unclear. “Unless peace talks can be resumed it is unlikely that a ‘two-state solution’ could be achieved. Japan will spare no effort seeking to bring the parties back to the dialogue table.”

Abbas thanked the Prime Minister for Japan’s consistent support for the two-state solution and the significant assistance provided to Palestine.