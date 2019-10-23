Tunisia’s new president: Government to be formed according to constitution

Tunisian President-elect Kais Saied has affirmed his intention to work on forming a government in accordance with the provisions of the constitution, stressing his respect for the will of Tunisians to choose their representatives in parliament.

In statements made to radio Mosaique, Saied stressed that Tunisians are capable of fighting corruption and ending it.

His remarks came following the presentation of his property’s documentation to the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC) as required by law for all public servants in the state.

“The head of the state must have an inclusive role, and I do not belong to any party,” Saied noted.

“I respect the will of Tunisians with reference to their choices of members of the House of Representatives [Parliament]. All the provisions of the constitution must be respected,” Anadolu Agency quoted Saied saying.

Article 89 of the Tunisian Constitution provides that the candidate of the party or coalition with the largest number of seats in parliament shall be assigned to form the government within a month which can be renewed once.

