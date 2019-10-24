At least 11 die in Egypt floods

At least 11 people have been killed, including four children, as floods hit Egypt on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three people, including two children, died in Sharqia, Gharbia and Kafr El-Sheikh in the Nile Delta after being electrocuted.

A woman in her thirties and a tuk-tuk driver in his fifties died in Al-Gharbia governorate after they fell from the roofs of their houses trying to get rid of rain water.

Hanin Ali Mohammed Hussein, 18, died in a similar manner in Dakahlia governorate.

The moment when a nine-year-girl, Marwa Sadeq, was pulled out of the water in northern Sharqia Province was caught on video. Marwa was electrocuted after holding onto an electricity pole on her way home from school, trying to stop herself being swept away in the floods.

After she was rescued from the water, eyewitness report that Marwa lay for half an hour without anyone helping her, for fear they would also get an electric shock. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Moataz Taher, head of El-Hassana municipality, and his 13-year-old daughter died from the flooding in northern Sinai yesterday.

In Alexandria, a seven-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother died after a three-story building collapsed.

While one person was killed and 28 others injured after a bus overturned near St. Catherine’s monastery near Dahab in Sinai.

Three people died in Gharbia governorate after a car crash.

The rain caused devastation across the capital, with social media users posting images and videos of people wading through water at Cairo airport. Schools, universities and nurseries were shut. Main roads were flooded and traffic jams caused huge delays.

The damage shone a spotlight on decades of neglect in a country which has poor infrastructure and ineffective drainage systems.

Residents are asking why the government wasn’t more prepared given that the Egyptian Metrological Authority issued a statement on Sunday forecasting unstable weather this week.

