Malaysian NGO gathers evidence to prosecute Israel

Malaysia’s MyAQSA Foundation has gathered evidence and witness statements to present to the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors at the end of this year “to allow Israel to be charged with crimes against humanity,” local media reported yesterday.

In May, the head of MyAQSA social delegation, Lukman Sheriff Elias, said during a meeting in Netherland’s The Hague that the ICC had recommended gathering evidence and witnesses that could be used to summon Israel to appear before the court.

Speaking at a press conference, Elias explained that the MyAQSA was conducting a number of investigations in three illegal settlements, mostly affected by the Israeli army’s atrocities, adding that it had also identified “eyewitnesses wanted for trial.”

Read: Israel military is becoming ‘army of God’ says Lieberman

“Our delegation of ten people went to the Israeli settlements in Wadi Al-Hummus, Issawiyya and At-Tur in the occupied Jerusalem and spent three days recording statements,” he said.

“More than 20 victims were interviewed, and their statements were recorded,” Elias pointed out, noting that the foundation had also “recorded the demolished houses and destroyed plantation to be brought to the attention of the ICC prosecutor’s office.”

The Malaysian activist said that his foundation was preparing “a full report on the delegation’s visit to Jerusalem with strong evidence to condemn Israel for crimes against humanity.”

“Israel violated Resolution 2334 when it continued to build illegal settlements on Palestinian land,” he continued. In 2016, the United Nations Security Council resolution called on Israel to halt the construction of all the new settlements.