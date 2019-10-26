Iraq parliament fails to meet to discuss protests

Falling short of a quorum, Iraq’s Parliament failed to meet on Saturday to discuss the demands of protests that have been rocking the country, Anadolu reports.

“Saturday’s session has been cancelled due to a lack of quorum,” said a parliamentary source.

The session was scheduled to discuss a raft of reforms demanded by protesters to fight corruption and create jobs.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces on Friday against perceived government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

READ: 40 killed, hundreds injured in Iraq protests

Around 43 people were killed and more than 2,300 others injured during the demonstrations, according to human rights groups.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to the World Bank figures, Iraq’s youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.