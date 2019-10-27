State news: Syrian government welcomes SDF withdrawal from border

The Syrian government welcomed the withdrawal of Kurdish-led forces in the north 30 km from the border, state news agency SANA said, citing an official foreign ministry source.

Damascus said the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border region “removes the main pretext for flagrant Turkish aggression on (Syrian) territory.”

It said the government would help citizens re-integrate, “which paves the way for everyone for a return to Syrian national unity, in land and in people”.

