Israel army to give up sixth submarine

The Israeli army might ask the upcoming government to cancel the order of the sixth submarine being built by a German firm, local media reported yesterday.

According to Arab48, Israel signed a contract to buy six submarines capable of carrying nuclear missiles from a German company. Israel had three submarines before this deal.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being investigated in a case of corruption relating to the purchase of the three submarines.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi had decided to give up the sixth submarine as part of his latest strategic plan for future wars.

Instead of buying the sixth submarine, Kochavi suggested reinforcing aerial and ground defences through supplying the Israeli army with precise ammunition.

Former chiefs of staffs said, according to Yedioth Ahronoth, that five submarines are enough for the Israeli army, but Netanyahu decided to buy the sixth and attempted to buy three others, claiming they would replace the old ones.