Jordan protesters throw stones at billboard of the king

Exiled Jordanian activist Alaa Al-Fazaa has published a video showing protesters throwing stones at a picture of Jordan’s kings, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

Al-Fazaa, who applied for political asylum in Sweden, said the recent mass display of anger was unprecedented in Jordan.

A couple of days ago Jordanians renewed their protests in Ar-Ramtha Governorate and called for the government to implement the recently agreed upon demands.

The protesters closed main roads and burnt tyres across the country.

Earlier this month teachers in the kingdom ended a month-long strike demanding salary increases after they reached a pay deal with the government.

