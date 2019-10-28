Morocco insists that Palestine is one of its core principles

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Morocco has said that King Mohammed IV, the head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Jerusalem Committee, considers the Palestinian issue to be one of the core principles of his country, Safa reported on Sunday.

“The Moroccan Kingdom reaffirms its strong and sustainable solidarity with the Palestine people in defence of their just cause,” Mohcine Jazouli told the 18th summit of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Morocco’s support for the Palestinians’ cause, explained Jazouli, is to work for their “legitimate rights, establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on international resolutions and the Arab Initiative.”

The Moroccan official stressed that his country rejects all unilateral strategies and measures which aim to change the legal, historical, demographic and spiritual status of East Jerusalem.

“Morocco stresses the importance of the city of Jerusalem as a common international legacy, a land for meetings and symbols for peaceful coexistence among the followers of the three monotheistic religions, as well as a centre for mutual respect and dialogue,” he added.

