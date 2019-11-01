Report: Israel drone comes under fire in southern Lebanon

A Lebanese security source said a loud explosion was heard near the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh around 14.00 yesterday which could be caused by the downing of an Israeli drone.

The source added that “information indicates that a surface-to-air missile was fired from Nabatieh targeting the Israeli drone which fell in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Ruman.”

The Lebanese army imposed a security cordon in the area and launched an investigation, the source said.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for downing the drone, a claim denied by the Israeli army.

“A short while ago, anti-aircraft fire was detected from Lebanese territory at an IDF [army] unmanned aerial vehicle. The aircraft was not damaged,” the army said in a statement.

