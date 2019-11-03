Israel arrests Palestine’s Jerusalem affairs minister for 3rd time this year

Israeli forces on Sunday arrested Palestine’s Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi al-Hadami , reported Anadolu Agency via a local source.

Police forces and intelligence agents raided al-Hadami ‘s home in Jerusalem and took him into custody, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

It remains unclear why the minister was arrested.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Hadami was detained by Israeli forces in September for questioning before being later released. Prior to that, he was detained by Israeli forces in June of this year.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem – occupied by Israel since 1967 – might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as “occupied territories” and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.