Israel releases Palestine’s Jerusalem affairs minister

Israeli police released Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hadami today, shortly after being detained from his home in East Jerusalem, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces arrested Hadami during a dawn raid and searched his home, lawyer Muhannad Jabara said.

Israeli police gave no reason for the minister’s arrest.

“He was arrested as a result of pressure by the Israeli right-wing on the Israeli government after Hadami joined the Chilean president’s tour in Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Jabara said in a statement.

Hamadi had accompanied Chilean President Sebastian Pinera during a visit on Tuesday to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The visit has angered the Israeli government, which summoned the Chilean ambassador to protest the tour.

According to the lawyer, Israeli intelligence and police agents questioned Hadami about accusations of violating Israel’s “sovereignty” over Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.