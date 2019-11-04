Gargash retaliates against accusations by Sudanese Communist Party

UAE Minister of State Anwar Gargash responded to recent criticism by the Sudanese Communist Party against Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Gargash expressed, in a tweet, regret at the speech of the political secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, Mohammed Mukhtar Al-Khatib, especially regarding his negative handling of the UAE and Saudi role in supporting stability and peaceful transition in Sudan.

Gargash explained that Al-Khatib’s comments: “are based on used and abused ideological concepts associated with his party.”

He continued: “Our relationship with Khartoum is historic, and the Arab role in supporting Sudan in its current circumstances is necessary.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Khatib delivered a speech in the Omdurman region, last Friday, accusing the UAE and Saudi Arabia of “quick intervention during the first days of the uprising” in Sudan against Al-Bashir regime.

