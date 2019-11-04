Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Gargash retaliates against accusations by Sudanese Communist Party

November 4, 2019 at 1:20 am | Published in: Africa, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, UAE
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash [WAM]
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash [WAM]
 November 4, 2019 at 1:20 am

UAE Minister of State Anwar Gargash responded to recent criticism by the Sudanese Communist Party against Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Gargash expressed, in a tweet, regret at the speech of the political secretary of the Sudanese Communist Party, Mohammed Mukhtar Al-Khatib, especially regarding his negative handling of the UAE and Saudi role in supporting stability and peaceful transition in Sudan.

Gargash explained that Al-Khatib’s comments: “are based on used and abused ideological concepts associated with his party.”

He continued: “Our relationship with Khartoum is historic, and the Arab role in supporting Sudan in its current circumstances is necessary.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Khatib delivered a speech in the Omdurman region, last Friday, accusing the UAE and Saudi Arabia of “quick intervention during the first days of the uprising” in Sudan against Al-Bashir regime.

Report: UAE still occupies 9 economic sites in Yemen

Categories
AfricaMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaSudanUAE
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments