Iraqi doctor climbs bridge to save protester’s life

An Iraqi doctor known only as “Dr Reem” has become a national hero after she climbed onto the Jomhouriya Bridge in Baghdad at great risk to her own life in order to save the life of a wounded protester. Iraqi security forces had closed the bridge area and fired tear gas and live bullets at protesters who tried to cross; wounded protesters were left without medical assistance.

A video clip has circulated on social media showing Dr Reem climbing on the bridge linking Tahrir Square and the Green Zone. The doctor’s efforts have inspired protesters and activists who praised her “unrivalled courage”. One Twitter user pointed out that, “Iraqi men and women are making history with their courage” during the current wave of popular protests across the country.

Protesters have been taking to the streets of Iraq since early last month. A heavy-handed response by security forces has left at least 260 people dead and thousands more injured.

Initial demands by protesters included better public services, employment opportunities and an end to corruption. The excessive violence used by the army and security forces, however, has led to the toppling of the Iraqi government being a prime objective of the protesters.

