230 irregular migrants held in Turkey

November 5, 2019 at 8:35 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Members of Turkish Coast Guard Command launch rescue operation for irregular migrants stranded on Yumurta Island in Aegean town of Ayvalik district of the western Balikesir province, on 19 November, 2018 in Balikesir, Turkey [Evren Atalay/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish security forces on Tuesday held a total of 230 irregular migrants attempting to cross to Europe through the country’s northwestern Edirne province, reports Anadolu Agency.

According to local sources, the provincial gendarmerie forces and police officers conducted operations against those seeking to go to Europe through illegal means.

Among the migrants held were people from Morocco, Egypt, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

They were later referred to the provincial migration office for the official process.

Turkey’s Edirne province borders Greece and Bulgaria, therefore the irregular migrants who desire a life in Europe use the province as a transit road; however, security forces’ tight monitoring activities significantly prevent their entrance to the continent.

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

