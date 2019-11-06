Qatar Emir: No peace in Middle East without recognising Palestinian rights

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani said yesterday that there would be no peace in the Middle East without recognising “legitimate” Palestinian rights, Quds Press reported.

During a speech at the opening of the Qatari Shura Council, the Emir said that the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the most important Palestinian right.

He said that the establishment of the Palestinian state should be based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative; otherwise, any normalisation of ties with Israel would be “merely a mirage”.

Regarding the Saudi-led siege imposed on Qatar, he said that his country had been able to “contain” the consequences, stressing that the siege is ongoing.

He went on to renew his country’s readiness to talk “away from dictations and preconditions.”

READ: A new Amnesty report has harsh words for Qatar