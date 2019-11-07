PA sues lawyer for anti-normalisation Facebook post

The Palestinian Authority’s Magistrate Court in Ramallah is to prosecute lawyer Muhannad Karaja after he posted his opinion on Facebook, Felesteen reported yesterday.

The lawyer, who works at Addameer Organisation for Human Rights, is to be prosecuted on charges of insulting, contempt, defaming and threatening to cause harm based on the cybercrime law.

Karaja said that this came after he was accused of posting a comment on Facebook in solidarity with Palestinian academic Adel Sammour, who was being prosecuted by the PA.

According to the lawyer, his post criticised the PA’s relations with Israel, the normalisation of ties with Israel and hailed the stances of the academic as he stood against cooperation and normalisation with occupation forces.

Karaja has been harassed and subjected to direct aggression by the PA security agencies several times in the past.

Opinion: Does Facebook impose curfews on Palestinians in the ‘blue world’?