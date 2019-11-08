Trump: ‘Egypt-Ethiopia talks on Renaissance Dam going well’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday evening that the meeting with representatives of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to resolve the long dispute over the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has gone well.

Trump tweeted: “I Just had a meeting with top representatives from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to help solve their long running dispute on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, one of the largest in the world, currently being built.”

He added in the same tweet: “The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!”

The US President attached to the tweet a photo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Guido Andargashio and Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Abdullah.

Ethiopia and Egypt have announced their acceptance to participate in negotiations on the Renaissance Dam, hosted by Washington, following Cairo’s announcement that the talks reached a “dead-end” and need a mediator, which was rejected by Addis Ababa in the beginning.