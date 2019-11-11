Iraq government heads to review government, constitution

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Halbousi and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan announced the start of preparations for a national dialogue to review the system of government and the constitution as well as a new election law that ends party monopoly.

The presidency’s media office said in a statement that Salih met with the three heads of government yesterday in Baghdad, adding that they stressed on “the firm position of refraining and rejecting any security solution to the peaceful protests and to hold accountable those responsible for using excessive violence against peaceful protesters.”

They praised the directives given by the commander-in-chief who prevented “the use of live ammunition and all forms of violence”.

“The meeting discussed various political and security developments in the country in the midst of large demonstrations in Baghdad and other provinces. The meeting stressed that peaceful popular protests are a legitimate reform movement and a response to national public opinion and demands of political and service life that the Iraqis deserve after decades of tyranny, war, violence and corruption,” the statement said.

Since 25 October, Iraq has been witness to violent anti-establishment protests that have left more than 300 dead and 8,000 wounded.

