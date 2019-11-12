Kuwait MOH: 10% increase in cases of kidney failure 

There has been an ten per cent increase in the number of cases of kidney failure in Kuwait, the Minister of Health Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah revealed.

In a press statement released yesterday, after opening Al Rawdah Dialysis Centre, Al-Sabah asserted that the ministry plans to expand the establishment of kidney dialysis centres.

According to the official news agency KUNA, Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah clarified that Al-Rawdah is considered an addition to the existing four kidney dialysis centres in the country.

Kuwait yesterday inaugurated the first primary healthcare clinic, which is restricted to the expatriate communities.

The centre has 20 clinics covering family medicine, paediatrics, preventive services, health education, consultation, acute and chronic diseases, dental services, digital x-ray, ultrasound and laboratory and pharmaceutical services.

