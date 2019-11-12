Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwait MOH: 10% increase in cases of kidney failure 

November 12, 2019 at 11:51 am | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Doctors perform surgery in Kuwait, 24 February 2018
Doctors perform surgery in Kuwait, 24 February 2018
 November 12, 2019 at 11:51 am

There has been an ten per cent increase in the number of cases of kidney failure in Kuwait, the Minister of Health Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah revealed.

In a press statement released yesterday, after opening Al Rawdah Dialysis Centre, Al-Sabah asserted that the ministry plans to expand the establishment of kidney dialysis centres.

According to the official news agency KUNA, Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah clarified that Al-Rawdah is considered an addition to the existing four kidney dialysis centres in the country.

Kuwait yesterday inaugurated the first primary healthcare clinic, which is restricted to the expatriate communities.

The centre has 20 clinics covering family medicine, paediatrics, preventive services, health education, consultation, acute and chronic diseases, dental services, digital x-ray, ultrasound and laboratory and pharmaceutical services.

WATCH: Kuwait’s online slave market uncovered

Categories
KuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments