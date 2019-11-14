Businessmen mediate between Sudan political parties 

The head of Sudan Umma Party Mubarak Al-Fadil Al-Mahdi said businessmen have mediated meetings between leaders from the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which led the protests that toppled former President Omar Al-Bashir, and political parties to discuss developments in the country, the Anadolu Agency reported.

“We received contacts from businessmen who intervened as intermediaries between the parties and the Forces for Freedom and Change to discuss developments in the situation, and held meetings with some parties. We are expected to meet during the day,” Al-Mahdi said during a press conference without giving further details about the parties or the identity of intermediaries.

He pointed out that the transitional government’s “main focus is to look for external financial assistance for the next budget”.

“The transitional government must be frank with the Sudanese people and offer a Sudanese vision on resolving the economic crisis before resorting to abroad,” he said.

Al-Mahdi called for the establishment of emergency courts to try symbols of the former regime on corruption cases.

“There are 15 UN Security Council resolutions on human rights violations in Darfur, so no Sudanese government can persuade the international community to lift sanctions on Sudan or lift its name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if there is no peace in Darfur, and if former President Omar Al-Bashir is not tried before the International Criminal Court,” Al- Mahdi said.

