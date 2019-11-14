Hundreds of Israel settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque

Protected by the Israeli police, 244 Israelis today raided Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowment said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, 99 settlers, 97 students from religious schools, 40 government employees and eight intelligence officers raided the holy site.

The statement also said that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals and carried out provocative actions before leaving the mosque from Chain Gate.

Israeli settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily bases and perform Talmudic rituals inside its Yards, while occupation forces limit access to Muslim worshippers during these times.

