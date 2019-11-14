Israel Likud’s Gideon Saar: ‘challenges of national security’ justify unity government

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, said yesterday that the security challenges faced by the state justify the establishment of a national unity government, reported right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva.

“The confrontation with Islamic Jihad in Gaza is a reminder that we are surrounded by real enemies and the challenges of national security justify national unity,” Sa’ar declared, speaking at a meeting of the Israel, Britain and the Commonwealth Association in Herzliya.

Sa’ar, considered a potential future leader of Likud, rebuffed the criticism levelled by some politicians regarding the timing of the extrajudicial execution of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata pre-dawn Tuesday, with some accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of political motivations.

Talks designed to form a coalition government have remained without a breakthrough since September’s elections, the second round of elections this year.

“Israel must dismantle the military infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza,” Sa’ar said.

“If we do not do so, within a few years, they will upgrade their capabilities, like Hezbollah, and there will be a Lebanese reality on our southern border that will hamper Israel’s strategic situation.”

Sa’ar also told the audience that a more comprehensive action regarding the occupied Gaza Strip would be one of the important tasks of the next Israeli government.

“Not doing so will not perpetuate the status quo, but will cause a deterioration in the security situation and make the threat to Israel and its citizens worse,” he concluded.