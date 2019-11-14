Qatar cabinet approves new media law 

Qatar’s cabinet yesterday approved a draft law regulating press, publications, media activities and arts and referred it to the Shura Council.

The draft law will replace Law No. 8 of 1979 on Publications, and Decree Law No. 16 of 1993 on the Regulation of advertising, public relations and artistic production and works.

In May, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani issued a law on the establishment of a Media City.

Under the law, the Media City will have an independent budget which aims to manage and develop media activity in Qatar and strengthen its position as a location to attract international media institutions and companies.

The Media City law grants licensed companies the freedom to hire their employees, regulate their status, import supplies without having to register them and offers tax exemptions for 20 years.

READ: Moves to end Gulf ‘cold war’ could kick off on a Qatar football pitch