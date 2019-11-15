Egypt newspaper incites murder of anti-Sisi artists

The Egyptian newspaper Al-Dustour has published a photo of six Egyptian artists who have spoken out against the Sisi regime wishing them death.

“Death snatches the flower of promising young men and leaves others. God has his wisdom,” reads the caption over an image of Mohammed Attia, Khaled Abol Naga, Amr Waked, Hisham Abdullah, Hisham Abdel-Hamid and Mohammed Shoman.

The image was published days after Haitham Ahmed Zaki, 35, was found dead at his apartment on 7 November.

An outspoken critic of the Egyptian government, Amr Waked left Egypt for Spain in October 2017. He has been sentenced to eight years in prison by a military court on charges of spreading false news and insulting state institutions.

Waked, who played Mohammed Sheik Agiza in “Syriana”, earlier this year tweeted that he was against the death penalty for both the guilty and the innocent after three men were executed after being tortured and forced to confess to the killing of prosecutor general Hisham Barakat.

Egypt: Israa Abdelfattah to begin thirst strike

The Egyptian embassy in Madrid has refused to renew his passport since it expired in November 2017.

Actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Khaled Abol Naga was an outspoken critic of the constitutional amendments designed to keep President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in office until 2034. He was expelled from the Egyptian actors’ union and accused of betraying his country. The government is trying to remove his Egyptian citizenship.

Singer Mohammed Attia has been accused of protesting illegally in Tahrir Square against the acquittal of former President Hosni Mubarak and of working with foreign intelligence services to destabilise the country.

In October 2017 Gulf News reported that the Egyptian actors’ union had revoked the membership of three actors working for “television stations based abroad linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood” including Hisham Abdullah, Hisham Abdel-Hamid and Mohammed Shoman.

“They have since hosted programmes critical of the Egyptian government on Brotherhood-affiliated broadcasters in Turkey where they are believed to be living. Turkey is a staunch backer of the Brotherhood that is designated a terrorist organisation in Egypt.”

After the coup that toppled the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, authorities designated the group a terror organisation and cracked down on hundreds of its members. Any member of the opposition, whether they are part of the group, or critical of the group, is charged with membership to an illegal organisation.

