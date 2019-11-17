After terrorism gone, agriculture reviving in Northern Syria

Since it was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, livestock and agriculture are coming alive again in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria, reports Anadolu Agency.

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry on Sunday said that since Ras al-Ayn was saved from terrorist YPG/PKK oppression, life is returning to normal in the region.

“After the removal of the terror threat, the locals have returned to raising livestock and agriculture, which is their primary source of livelihood,” said the ministry on Twitter, with a video of livestock and agriculture activities by locals.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.